True love? King Alami tattoos girlfriend Noti Flow’s face

Gay musician Noti Flow’s appears to have cemented the relationship with her girlfriend, King Alami, after she tattoed her face on her back.

In what is perceived to be the status of their romance, King Alami has elected to ink the face of her lover on the right upper side of her back.

Not done, she flaunted the tattoo on social media to everyone who cared to read while declaring her love for the sassy rapper.

Noti Flow also posted the photo and video to appreciate the loving gesture from her lover saying, “FYI, she did it on her own Accord. I neither asked her nor paid for it,” it read, followed by a red heart emoji.

Two weeks ago, King Alami shared a photo of another tattoo on her right arm, which was her girlfriend’s name, in which she captioned, “The only things I need in life is Inner peace and my shawry Pc: bae.”

Noti Flow, whose real name is Natalie Florence Kutoto, and her girlfriend have had what seems like an on and off relationship ever since she came out six months ago and paraded her to the world as her better half.

Their relationship had hit some turbulence in recent times after Noti Flow claimed King Alami had been violent towards her.

King Alami, however, went public and apologized to the rapper, justifying that she gets jealous easily and the love she has for Noti Flow is enough to make her lose her cool.

“I’m very jealous. I love her so much and you know she’s famous, so a lot of people want her and text her. I tend to get very angry at that and sometimes, my demons show whenever I feel insecure,” she said.

Besfore settling with King Alami, Noti flow was romantically involved with rapper Mustapha.