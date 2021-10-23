Trio charged with stealing from church

The three suspects at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO: COURTESY

Three men who broke into a church in Kabirira, Dagoreti in Nairobi, and allegedly stole chairs and tables were charged with theft at Kibera law courts.

They are John Munyua, James Kinyanjui and George Wainaina.

The trio is accused of stealing 27 plastic chairs and two coffee tables all worth 27,000 from Pastor Naomi Kwamboka of PEFA church.

Munyua and Kinyanjui are facing an additional charge of handling stolen property after they were caught with one of the glass coffee tables stolen from the church.

Pastor Kwamboka received a call from one of the church members who informed her that there are chairs on sale in the area resembling those from the church.

She went to find out and on arrival at the church, she found an iron sheet had been removed from near the pulpit.

The thieves had removed the iron sheet to gain entry into the church. She found that the 27 chairs and the tables were missing.

On her way to meet the worshipper, she met two men – Munyua and Kinyanjui carrying one of the two tables. They are said to have dropped the table and run away.

Members of the public gave chase and arrested one of them and handed him to the police. Police traced and arrested the rest.

The three suspects denied the charges before the senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki

They were released on a Sh100,000 bond with a surety of a like sum.