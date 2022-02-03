Trio charged jailed for stealing hair dryer

Nafisa Arivitsa, Mohammed Makama Maurice Imbungwa at the Kibera Law Courts where he faced thefy charges. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Three relatives who stole and sold their friend’s dryer will serve four months imprisonment for theft or each pay a Sh20,000 fine.

They are Nafisa Arivitsa, her brother Mohammed Makama and cousin Maurice Imbungwa.

They were charged before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts where they pleaded guilty to charges of stealing an Equator Dryer worth Sh19,500 from Elizabeth Munanga.

The court heard that Munanga was shifting houses in Kawangware and did not want her dryer carried on a handcart so she gave it to Arivitsa to keep it for her as it was delicate.

Munanga later sent her child to collect the dryer from Arivitsa she did not get it.

She later went for it and Arivitsa dodged her too. She was informed by Arivitsa’s husband that she (Arivitsa) had called her brother and cousin and given them the dryer to sell so that they could share the proceeds.

Munanga reported to police and Arivitsa was arrested.

She mentioned the two others who were also arrested.

Asked about the whereabouts of the dryer by Mutua, Arivitsa said she gave it to her co-accused persons.

They were immediately sentenced after the prosecution tabled evidence through facts of the case which they agreed with.