Tim Wanyonyi: I’ll build more ramps if elected Nairobi governor

Westlands Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, during the launch of his campaign for Nairobi's gubernatorial seat at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC). PHOTO | COURTESY

Westlands Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, during the launch of his campaign for Nairobi's gubernatorial seat at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC). PHOTO | COURTESY

Westlands Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi has promised to upgrade the state of roads in Nairobi County if elected governor in next year’s general election.

Speaking during his official declaration to vie for Nairobi Governor on Sunday at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), Mr Wanyonyi said most roads within the city lack ramps and that makes people living with disabilities unable to access various places within the city.

“Nairobi County has a big percentage of people living with disability. People with such challenges have difficulties accessing various offices because of lack of ramps,” said Mr Wanyonyi.

He also promised to improve the state of health centers and ensure that they prioritise people living with disabilities.

On the other hand, Mr Wanyonyi said he will bring to an end the tussle between street hawkers and county inspectorate officers commonly known as ‘Kanjo’.

“This will be a way of supporting Kenyans with small business. For a long time they have been mishandled and mistreated. This must come to an end,” he said.