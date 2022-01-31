Tim Wanyonyi confident ahead of Nairobi gubernatorial bid

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya national chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda(left) leading other members of the clergy in praying for Westlands MP and Nairobi Gubernatorial hopeful Tim Wanyonyi at United Kenya Club in Nairobi on January 10,2022 when they held a meeting with the MP PHOTO: EVANS HABIL

Tim Wanyonyi says he is ready to take on his competitors in the race to become Nairobi’s next governor.

The soft spoken lawmaker spoke at an event in Nairobi where he received prayers and blessings ahead of the political venture in an event led by Bishop Hadson Ndedwa.

“We have walked with Wanyonyi and we know that God’s blessings are upon him. We bless him today and release him in Jesus name to win in the August General Election,” said Bishop Ndedwa.

Mr Wanyonyi stressed he was ready to face his competitors and not get intimidated by anybody especially after the bishops laid their hands on him.

“I am ready to run for governor. After receiving the blessing from the bishops, I know I will win. I will continue to serve all the people of Nairobi as I have served the people of my constituency. I will bring development to this county. I am in this race till the end, I will not compromise on what I do,” said Mr Wanyonyi.

He also urged the church to sensitize members of the public to register as voters during the second face of registration that is set to begin next week as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission.

Margaret Wanjiru, Johnson Sakaja and Richard Ngatia are the other occupants eyeing the seat that is currently held by Ann Kananu.