Tiktoker Azziad bags international award

Kenyan Azziad Nasenya has finished second in the African Social Star category of America’s E! People’s Choice Awards, 2021, which was won by Zimbabwean Comedian Tyra Chikocho aka Madam Boss

Azziad was nominated for the People’s Choice Award in late October and had been rallying her millions of supporters for support and votes.

The 21-year-old influencer took to her social media handles to thank her fans for the immense support and congratulate the winner and second runner up South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana.

“Guys I am the only Kenyan and the only East African nominated. Thank you for your support, Please Vote for Me,” she said.

Thank's to all my supporters, my online family. I'm truly honoured and humbled for the overwhelming support in the #AfricanSocialStar 2021, E! PCAs. ❤️

👏🏽👏🏽 to @MadamBosszim for the win & @witneyramabulana as 2nd runner up. 🥳

South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana came third.

She was nominated under the African Social Star category of the awards and was facing stiff competition from some of Africa’s biggest names. These include the likes of Lasizwe (South Africa), Mihlali Ndamase (South Africa), Falz (Nigeria), The Oddity, Witney Ramabulana (South Africa), Tyra Chikocho (Zimbabwe), and Boity Thulo (South Africa).

The radio host and content creator will now wait until Wednesday next week when she will officially be crowned the official first runner-up in the competition in a ceremony that is set to be held in the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The awards has been held annually since 1975.

Last year, Comedian Elsa Majimbo was crowned as the African Social Star of the year at America’s E! People’s Choice Awards.