‘Thief’ leaves cap at scene, arrested

John Auka at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with theft. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man accused of breaking and stealing items worth Sh69,000 from a house in Kibera was reportedly betrayed after he left his cap at the scene of the crime.

John Auka is charged with breaking into Fridah Khanzika’s house in Nairobi and stealing items including decoders, a DVD player, two phones, a solar system, a laptop, and a dozen of exercise books among other items, on September 28.

Auka is also accused of carting away the house’s door and padlock during the alleged theft.

Khanzika returned in the evening to find her children seated outside and went in to find the items missing.

She found a cap which is known to belong to Auka and neighbours confirmed seeing Auka around during the day. He was arrested.

Auka denied the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 7.