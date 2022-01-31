Terryanne Chebet opens up on ‘bullies’ at work

Media personality Terryanne Chebet says life as a TV journalist hasn’t been all that rosy.

Chebet is one of the celebrated journalists in Kenya, with successful stints as a news anchor at Citizen TV, KBC, and Metropol TV, spanning over a decade.

But then, the TV girl has lifted the veil on what happens behind the smiles you normally see on TV.

“Filming today made me miss my Anchorwoman job. But would I do it again? Nope!,” she started off in a post on social media.

Chebet then pinpointed a male journalist, whom she did not name, describing him as a toxic whom most female journalists cringe working with.

“He was a bully.com and sadly got away with everything. He made so many journos cry in the newsrooms.”

Thus, Chebet says she can only consider returning to the newsrooms at her own media house.

“I would make it a place where people loved to go to every single day.”

Her revelation comes barely a week after two female journalists namely Miss Mandi and Amina Abdi were called out for bullying their workmates during their stint at Capital FM.