Teenage Bodaboda rider found with bhang, fined

A teenage motorbike rider arrested with bhang worth Sh1000 has been fined Sh2000 for possession of the narcotic drug.

In default, Patrick Irungu Maina, 19, will serve a two months jail term for contravening the Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994.

He was handed the penalty by senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of Kibera law courts after pleading guilty to the charges of possessing 30 grams of bhang along Chambers road in Ngara, Nairobi on January 7.

Police officers on patrol saw Maina and his passenger park the motorcycle on a fence and disappear to an unknown destination.

They laid an ambush and waited for the two.

After a short while, they returned and boarded the bike but before they could take off, the officers confronted and stopped them for interrogation.

Upon a quick search, police recovered the bhang on Maina and arrested him.