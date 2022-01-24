Teacher nabbed for fake Facebook post on TSC boss

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Makueni based teacher for suggesting in a Facebook post that touched on the health status of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Nancy Macharia.

The man identified as Jeremiah Mwavuganga Samuel authored the Facebook post using a fake account purporting to be that of the Teachers Service Commission.

A male teacher who authored a Facebook post using a fake account purporting to be that of the Teachers Service Commission & alleging that the commission's Chief Executive Officer was dead has been arrested. Jeremiah Mwavuganga Samuel, 31, a teacher at Musiini Pry Sch in Makueni pic.twitter.com/o3UI4Es82m — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 23, 2022

“His pursuit and subsequent arrest followed an extensive forensic analysis to identify the suspect, a joint operation shouldered by DCI Emali and the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau detectives.”

According to detectives the 31-year-old, a teacher at Musiini Primary School for four years, was found in possession of the handset used in creating the viral post.

The fake account was also confirmed to be his.

Mwavuganga was taken to the DCI headquarter and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The detectives further put on notice individuals misusing social media platforms to author misleading information, blackmailing and defrauding others.

“The DCI passes a stern warning to those who misuse social media platforms by authoring misleading messages, aimed at causing abject humiliation, blackmailing, defrauding and any such information that is punishable by law. Such contemptible conducts will be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.”