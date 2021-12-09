Suspected Chang’aa dealer charged with harming client

Share this via PWA

Felix Otieno at the Kibera Law Courts where he faced charges of causing griveous harm. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man suspected of trading in illegal brew has been charged with causing grievous harm at the Kibera Law Courts.

Felix Otieno is said to have punched one of his customers namely Edgar Maloba in the face within Kisumu Ndogo area in Nairobi.

His actions caused Maloba to lose two teeth.

Maloba is said to have been on a drinking spree with his friends when they left their residences in Mashimoni area and headed to Kisumu ndogo for merry-making.

On arrival, they went straight to Otieno’s house and started consuming the brew.

In the process, an argument started between Maloba and other revelers.

The suspect is then said to have punched him on his mouth, extracting two teeth instantly.

Other revelers intervened and separated them.

Otieno denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.