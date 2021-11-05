Super Metro matatus to offer free rides on Monday

Matatus belonging to Super Metro Sacco block the Southern bypass to protest the disappearance of one of the sacco officials. PHOTO | ma3route.com

Matatu Sacco Super Metro has announced it will offer its customers free rides on Monday next week.

Via a post on Twitter, the transport firm said the move aims at showing appreciation to their clients.

“As a way of appreciating the love and support, starting next week, expect free rides to all our routes,” the company stated.

This appreciation follows the launch of 50 new mini-buses acquired through support by different partners.

“Today we launched the new NQR 7th Generation at @IsuzuKenya and God is the only reason that we have made it this far. Ours is to thank all our partners led by ISUZU EAST AFRICA for the trust and support they accord us,” the Sacco added.

FREE RIDES LOADING…..

LAUNCHING DAY….(50 NEW FLEETS awaiting 50more fleets at ISUZU EAST AFRICA). THE 7TH GENERATION NQR SERIES.

ROUTE EXPANSION SOON. We thank God for granting us the favor and strength each day. pic.twitter.com/YdgZ45nkyf — SuperMetro 🚌 (@SuperMetro_Ke) November 4, 2021

The Sacco’s vehicles currently ply the Kikuyu Route 105, Thika Road, Juja 236 to Makongeni 237, and the Ngong to Nairobi CBD Route 111.

The Sacco also called on staff to uphold the free rides initiative next week and to continue serving customers diligently.

“To our staff members, drivers and conductors, it’s our humble prayer that God guides you in all you do as you interact with our esteemed clients serving them with dignity & respect,” the Sacco added.