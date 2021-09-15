Sudi’ ‘fake certificate’ trial to commence in October

Oscar Sudi at the anti-corruption court where he was charged with uttering a false document. PIC: Richard Manguti

The anti-corruption court has ruled that the fake academic certificates case facing Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi is to be heard on October 26, 2021.

Chief magistrate Felix Kombo, while commenting on the matter, observed that the case had dragged on for four years.

“I’m under pressure to conclude these cases which have been pending for over four years,” he said.

Kombo fixed the case to be heard for five days on October 26, 27, 28, and November 16, 17, 2021.

Sudi, considered a close political ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is facing nine counts of forgery and uttering a fake document.

The magistrate fixed the fresh dates after the case again failed to take off following the indisposition of Keter’s lawyer Thomas Ruto.

Allowing the plea to take a fresh date, Kombo noted that Ruto has been attending court all through and he should be indulged since he is unwell.

The vocal Sudi who is serving his second term in parliament has denied the offenses, which include forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), a School leaving certificate of Highway High School, and a Business Management Diploma Certificate from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

Sudi is also charged with forging a Diploma certificate in business management alleging it had been issued by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

He is out of bond.