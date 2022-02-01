Storm in Mudavadi, Ruto Alliance ahead of nominations

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has asked the public to ignore the reports indicating how the political outfit plans to share positions of power if it forms the next government.

Speaking in Nairobi, party chairman Johnson Muthama described these reports as mere speculation.

There have been reports that UDA, an outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto, had agreed not to field candidates in different areas around the country, especially in Western Kenya and Nairobi, areas where its partners Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula are perceived to be strong.”

“We have not signed any coalition agreement on sharing seats with Musalia and Wetangula. anyone. We are friends who will continue speaking and do things together for the moment,” said Muthama.

Muthama maintained that UDA will pick its candidates through nominations and consensus.

His sentiments come on the day Mudavadi also announced the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which consists of himself, Ruto, Mudavadi, had yet to agree on whom between them will be the presidential candidate.

“Yes, ultimately we shall name the candidate who will fly the Kenya Kwanza flag in the elections. However, at the moment our priority is to unite Kenyans and ensure we have a peaceful election,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Muthama added that UDA will not challenge the Political Parties Bill recently signed by the President Uhuru Kenyatta in to the law on January, 27.