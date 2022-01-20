Stella Nyanzi, family seek asylum in Germany

Stella Nyanzi, a Ugandan scholar turned activist, has again fled the country with her family

The controversial activist confirmed her move on her socials and also shared pictures of herself and three children at the airport with their luggage.

She explained they were headed to Germany while aiming a dig at Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

“Bye-bye Museveni’s Uganda! Germany, please be good to me and my children,” she wrote.

Nyanzi, who lost in her quest to join elective politics in 2021, claims she’s had to leave her native home to after what she termed the recent abduction, detention and torture of Ugandan novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Police allege Rukirabashaija made offensive communication, under the Computer Misuse Act, against President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who doubles as the Commander of Land Forces, between December 23, 2021 and December 26, 2021.

“When Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was abducted from his home, illegally detained in unknown military facilities for fourteen days, tortured during interrogation and denied access to his lawyers or doctors for fourteen days, I knew it was time to beat it and flee (yet again). I refuse to be gagged. I refuse to be silenced! Critical writers must never be threatened merely for writing critically about brutal abusers of power flourishing under dictator Museveni,” she added.

Nyanzi was found her guilty of a similar offence in 2019 and its the second time she is leaving her country citing fear of her life.

She also fled to Kenya in 2021 citing political persecution by Museveni’s regime.

“Go to where you are wanted! Go to where your skills and talents are appreciated. Go to where your children are safe even when you speak and write ugly truths to power. Go to where you will flourish when you work hard,” she said.

She returned to Uganda after close to three months of staying in Kenya.