‘Zico’ walks out on Gor Mahia, takes his money to the bank

FROM LEFT: Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay, assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno and team manager Jolawi Obondo at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 16, 2019 ahead of a Caf Confederation Cup match against Petro Atletico of Angola. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has dramatically left the Kenyan Premier League champions with reports indicating that he has agreed on a deal to take over the coaching job at KCB.

‘Zico’ is said to have walked into club chairman Ambrose Rachier’s private offices in Nairobi on Friday with a resignation letter in hand.

The former Kenya international’s resignation was accepted, the club would later confirm in a statement.

“We have accepted Zico’s resignation and thank him for his dedicated service. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Rachier.

RESIGNATION

Incidentally, Zico is said to have handed in his resignation letter at about the same time KCB coach Frank Ouna dramatically ‘left’ the club’s WhatsApp group for the club’s players, officials and fellow members of the technical bench.

Ouna has been in charge of the bankers for the past season since the team’s promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

He led the team to the 10th position in the just concluded KPL season but Nairobi News understands this performance was considered not good enough and his contract has been terminated despite still having a year to run.