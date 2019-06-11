Zico lands at KCB, promises to turn around bankers’ fortunes





Veteran coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is confident of transforming KCB into genuine title contenders in the SportPesa Premier League following his appointment on Monday as the team’s head coach.

The former Kenyan international sealed a two-year contract with the bankers just days after submitting his resignation as Gor Mahia’s assistant coach.

Zico replaces Frank Ouna, who similarly mutually agreed to leave KCB at the weekend after leading the side to 10th place last season.

AMBITIOUS CLUB

“This is a very ambitious club and the administrators want to get to the next level and challenge for titles. So we will have to work hard and maybe change a few things to achieve that. I’m confident,” Zico explained.

Zico, who played for Gor Mahia and later coached Harambee Stars, is one of the most experienced football minds in the country.

BEST MOMENTS

He started out as a centre back for Gor Mahia in his playing days and upon retiring switched to coaching and has since managed Gor, Mahia, Sony Sugar and Posta Rangers.

His best moments in the dugout have come at K’Ogalo where he has won the league title and the domestic cup.

But will he replicate that good record with the bankers?