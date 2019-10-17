Zamalek president bans players from Facebook

Egyptian top club Zamalek has released a video on YouTube in which the club president appears to warn his players to keep off social media.

The Egyptian giants’ controversial president Mansour Mortada made the threat during a recent meeting with the players.

“None of you is allowed to have a Facebook page,” Mortada is quoted as saying.

Interestingly, Mortada is also heard in the message appearing to hype the club’s own Facebook page.

“Whoever opens a social media page, I will fine him half of his salary and every time you post you will be fined. Pick between Zamalek and your Facebook and Instagram page.”

CLUB HONOURS

Mortada’s order comes amid the club’s slow start to the season.

The team is currently placed fourth in the standings, behind arch rivals Al Ahly, Pyramids and El Mokawloon after three rounds of matches.

Zamalek are best remembered in Kenyan circles for their 4-2 loss to Gor Mahia in 2018, even though the team avenged that with a 4-0 drubbing over the same opponent in Cairo enroute to winning the Caf Confederation Cup.

The team boasts five Caf Champions League titles and 12 domestic honours.