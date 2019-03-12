Zamalek fines player Sh1.8million for ‘disrespectful’ skill against Gor Mahia

Former Gor Mahia midfielder the late Abbas Khamis 'Zamalek' Magongo's daughters Elizabeth, Pillie Magongo and son Swaleh Abbas Magongo cheer Gor Mahia during a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Zamalek of Egypt on February 3, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Egyptian giants Zamalek have slapped a Sh1.8 million fine on one of their players for a ‘disrespectful act’ towards Gor Mahia during Sunday’s Caf Confederations Cup Group D match in Alexandria.

According to Kingfut website, Hamid Ahaddad stood on the ball in the 68th minute in what was considered by the club’s board as a sign of disrespect towards the opponent.

“We decided to fine Ahaddad 300,000 EGP (about Sh1.8 million) for standing on the ball against Gor Mahia. No player is allowed to show any disrespect towards a rival team,” said Zamalek president Mortada Mansour.

COMFORTABLE WIN

The five-time African champions secured a comfortable 4-0 victory against K’Ogalo in that match to boost their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Zamalek current sit top of the four-team group with eight points, one ahead of Angolan club Petro Atletico and NA Hussein Dey of Algeria.

Gor Mahia are bottom of the group with six points, but can still qualify for the quarters with a win in their final group match against the Angolan side.