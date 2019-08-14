You better pay me up as agreed, or else… Migne warns FKF

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne says he will not hesitate to report Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to Fifa in the event that his former employer fails to settle his compensation package as agreed.

Migne was booted out of the Stars job on Monday evening after serving only half of his three-year contract following a string of poor returns.

Meanwhile, FKF has announced that it had agreed on a settlement package with the Frenchman which is due to be paid ‘over a period of time’.

Nairobi News understands that the said package is significantly lower than the Sh52 million Migne was entitled to in the event of being fired.

“I’m not worried at all about my pay, right now there are mechanisms to resolve such occurrences. There is Fifa and there are other avenues which I can use to pursue but I don’t think it will come to that,” Migne told People Daily.

COURT CASES

FKF has lost two cases at Fifa in the last three years and ordered to pay former coaches Henri Michel (deceased) and Adel Amrouche Sh4.5 million and Sh60 million respectively.

Even though the local football body has appealed Amrouche’s ruling at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, it is also battling a separate case lodged by former coach Bobby Williamson in the Kenyan courts.