Yet another coaching change at Wazito as Frank Ouna is now shown the door

They have the financial muscle, but they are struggling to match that with solid performances on the pitch. Wazito FC is currently 14th on the Kenyan Premier League log with a paltry 11 points from 17 matches.

They have won just twice and in their last 13 matches so far this season.

After a hard start to the season, the moneybags parted ways with former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi and his assistant Fred Ambani and appointed former Mt Kenya United tactician Melis Medo who was once again shown the exit door after just four matches in charge.

The team then brought back Frank Ouna as an assistant coach to assist former Ingwe coach Stewart Hall.

Ouna and team manager Bramwel Makotsi have now been sacked following the 2-0 loss to AFC Leopards on Sunday in Machakos.

INFIGHTING

“Makotsi had issues with the office but that culminated with the pre-mature announcement of the signing of AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza that has now cost the club with Ingwe now demanding compensation,” a reliable source at the club told Nairobi News.

“For Ouna he is a victim of the circumstances at the club. There’s a lot of infighting and unnecessary politics within the playing unit and that’s actually the biggest problem at the club. The management feels by now Ouna should have found a way of dealing with that and advising the club accordingly,” the source added.

The club is bankrolled by controversial businessman Ricardo Badoer. The club’s Director Solomon Alubala has reportedly also fallen out with the big boss and is no longer an active director.