Yanga eye Gor’s Ambundo

Gor Mahia forward Dickson Ambundo is reportedly keen to ditch the club.

The attacker has churned out impressive displays for the Kenyan champions since joining from Tanzanian side Alliance in August but is now keen to return home with top club Young Africans (Yanga) keen on his services.

Ambundo scored 12 league goals in Tanzania last season but is unsettled in Nairobi owing to K’Ogalo’s financial challenges.

The right-winger is owed three months in salary arrears by the club and could be an alternative to a Yanga team which is looking to bolster in mid-season.

Football laws allow any player to leave a club if he has not been paid salary for two consecutive months.

Ambundo’s capture by the Jangwani-based club would represent some sort of a double blow for Gor having already lured top Ivorian forward Yikpe Gieslien.

Besides Ambundo, midfielder Kenneth Muguna has also been reported to be keen on an exit.