Yanga courting Kenyan internationals Were and Makwata





Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are reportedly eyeing Kenyan internationals Jesse Were and John Mark Makwata.

The duo is currently contracted to Zambian champions Zesco United but Yanga, who have been playing second fiddle to bitter rivals Simba SC for a while now, are eager to change the narrative by signing experienced players and have earmarked the two as potential recruits.

NEW SIGNINGS

The club is sponsored by GSM Group and the company’s Investment Manager Hersi Said has said the two are some of the players the club is keen on bringing on board.

“Yanga is restructuring and most players in the current senior squad will go – only a few will remain. We are looking to sign around nine players and have shortlisted Heritier Makambo (Horoya AC), Jesse Were, John Mark Makwata as the key targets,” Said was quoted by Global Publishers TZ.

Others in the list are Sogne Yacouba, Michael Sarpong, Tuisila Kisinda (AS Vita), Ally Niyonzima and Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Yassin Moustapha (Police FC Tanzania), Kibwana Shomari (Mtibwa) and Haji Shaibu.

UNLIKELY MOVE

“We have a technical report for the season and we are now doing away with the players that are no longer in the plans of the team. We will follow all the due processes and pay off those that are still under contract but are surplus to the requirements of the club,” Said added.

However, a Kenyan sports agent who sought anonymity believes Yanga will not sign the two Kenyan Internationals, at least not in the current transfer window.

“The two are still under contract at Zesco and are very key players for the Zambian side. I don’t think Yanga can afford to buy off their contracts at the moment and therefore it is very hard for them to move,” the agent told Nairobi News.

Yanga is home to Kenyan goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo and former Gor Mahia striker Gislain Yikpe.