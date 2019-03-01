Leopards now turn to prayers ahead of match against Sony

AFC Leopards fans cheer their team during the Mashemeji Derby match at Kasarani on February 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

AFC Leopards fans cheer their team during the Mashemeji Derby match at Kasarani on February 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Troubled AFC Leopards have now seemingly turned to prayers as the management seeks various solutions to the club’s disastrous performance.

The Kenyan Premier League side arrived in Kakamega on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s Kenyan Premier League fixture against Sony Sugar at the Bukhungu stadium.

Upon arrival, Nairobi News understands the team’s itinerary included having some rest before attending a prayer session to be attended by elders and religious leaders in Kakamega.

GROWING INJURY LIST

This even as it emerged that star midfielder Whyvonee Isuza is the latest injury victim at the club.

The attacking midfielder didn’t train all week and is doubtful for the game at the Bukhungu stadium.

Worryingly, Isuza joins a swelling injury list at the club which also includes Chris Tsuma and Marvin Nabwire.

Leopards are currently bottom of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League standings, having lost their last six matches.