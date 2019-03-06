Wounded Leopards courting Okumbi for key role

Stanley Okumbi gives instructions to players during a past Harambee Stars training session at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies grounds in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Struggling Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards are reportedly keen on hiring former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi as technical director.

The youthful Okumbi, who currently handles the national U-20 team, previously managed Harambee Stars until May 2018, when Sebastian Migne took over.

“Okumbi is our very own and also has the experience to bolster our technical bench. We will know by the end of this week whether he is joining us and a decision will be made after Saturday’s match against Tusker,” a club official explained off the record.

Besides the national teams, the Dutch-trained Okumbi has also managed Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks, but with no success worth noting.

POTENTIAL SIGNINGS

Okumbi’s impending appointment could also lead to the dismissal of Tom Juma, who has been assisting new coach Casa Mbungo to perform his duties.

And with the mid-season transfer season set to begin on March 11, the fallen giants will also be seeking to bolster their playing unit by signing at least six players in a bid to improve on their performances this season.

These include Rwandan midfielder Rachid Kalissa, Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng, Sony Sugar defensive midfielder Abdalaak Nankuru and an unnamed striker from Gabon.

Leopards have struggled all season and the team currently occupies 16th place in the 18-team KPL standings with just three wins out of a possible 15.