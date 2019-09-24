World’s best female footballer Rapinoe dedicates Fifa award to her female lover

Megan Rapinoe sent out a special dedication to her girlfriend after being crowned the world’s best female footballer of 2019 during The Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony on Monday night in Milan.

“I wanna thank my family and my twin sister, who is here with me today. All my friends and family back home and my lovely girlfriend who was not able to be here. Thank you guys,” the 34-year-old told a packed audience.

Rapinoe is dating basketball great Sue Bird, who plays for the Seattle Storm in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

In July 2019, Rapinoe helped the US win the Fifa Women World Cup in France, while Bird has won three championships with the Seattle Storm.

The American footballer also used the occasion to speak out against racism and homophobia in football.

HOMOPHOBIA

“If you really want a meaningful change (in society) what I think is most inspiring would be if everybody other than (Raheem) Sterling and (Kalidou) Koulibaly, if they were outraged against racism as they were if everybody was outraged about homophobia as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was outraged about the lack of equal pay and investment in the women’s game other than just women, that would be the most inspiring thing to me,” Rapinoe said.

Englishman Sterling of Manchester City and Senegalese defender Koulibaly of Italian side Napoli have consistently been subjected to racial abuse by racist fans.