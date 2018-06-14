Club Tribeka on Kimathi Street. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

The 2018 FIFA World Cup bug has hit Nairobi, hours before hosts Russia take to the pitch to face Saudi Arabia in the first of 64 matches of the tournament.

On Thursday morning, entertainment joints within the city centre were doing the final touches of sprucing up in readiness for the month-long sporting event.

The popular Mojos and Tribeka clubs, for example, have been by draped with flags of some of the 32 nations participating in the competition.

Not even politicians have been left out.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale appeared on Citizen TV donning the Brazil national team jersey, never mind the fact that he was discussing topical issues such as corruption and the 2018/2019 budget.

Bonny Khalwale: Kenyans should be asking themselves; now that we have a high budget figure; how does Rotich intend to tell us how we government will fund it? #PowerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/2kqhzQ8TbP — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 14, 2018

A couple of television presenters too, both male and female were spotted donning various team jerseys.

Brazil, France, defending champions Germany and Spain are some of the teams considered favourites to win the competition which is set to be broadcast live on NTV.

Africa meanwhile, will be represented by Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia during the games which will be held in the cities of Kaliningrad, Kazan, Krasnodar, Moscow, Nizhny, Novgorod, Rostov-on, Saint Petersburg, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd, Yaroslavi and Yekaterinburg.