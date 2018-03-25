Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama (jersey 12) trains his teammates Eric Johanna (10), Paul Were (24) and McDonald Mariga in Marrakech, Morocco. PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama will miss the national team’s international friendly match against Central Africa Republic on Tuesday.

Nairobi News can exclusively reveal that Wanyama left the team’s camp in Marrakech on Sunday and flew back to his base in London.

“We had an arrangement with his club for him to only play one of our two matches here,” Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Nairobi News in Morocco.

“His club is also facing several tough and crucial games at this point of the campaign and he is needed back to help on that front,” Mwendwa said.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder captained Stars, and even scored his team’s opening goal against Comoros from the penalty spot in Saturday’s friendly at the Stade de Marrakech.

RECOVERING

During his stay in the Kenya’s camp in Marrakech, Wanyama, who is still recovering from a long term injury sustained in mid last year, was accompanied by a personal physician seconded by his London based club in a move aimed at monitoring his progress during training and matches.

Wanyama’s absence opens up the door for the likes of Anthony Akumu, Patillah Omotto, Johanna Omollo and Duncan Otieno to feature against CAR on Tuesday.

Ayub Timbe, who missed the tie against Comoros, is also struggling for fitness ahead of Tuesday’s match.

Stars are using the friendly matches to prepare for the forthcoming Africa Nations Cup qualifying fixture against Ghana in September.