Why Stars’ trip to Cairo for AFCON qualifier is in limbo

Harambee Stars trip to Cairo for next Thursday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match is in limbo after the government handed Football Kenya Federation air tickets indicating that they have to endure a 16-hour flight to the date with the Pharaohs.

Nairobi News understands that the Stars squad will now have to travel to Cairo via Dubai ahead of the game instead of the normal four hour flight directly from Nairobi.

This development has left Stars coach Francis Kimanzi fuming.

“This is unnecessary,” he said.

“It’s not ideal; preparations are key. We have an option for a direct flight and we should use that. Playing Egypt is not easy and playing them with jet lag and fatigue is worse.”