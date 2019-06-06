Why Olunga will start Stars’ friendly against Madagascar on the bench

Micheal Olunga will not start in Friday’s international friendly pitting Kenya versus Madagascar in Paris, Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has revealed.

Olunga linked up with his international teammates in Paris on Thursday morning making it a full 27-man squad for the team which is preparing to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

His arrival comes in the wake of a tussle between Football Kenya Federation and his Japan’s second tier side Kashiwa Reysol.

“I am happy because at least I have my full squad in camp. This is good for me and my staff because now we can work tactically,” said Migne.

“It is risky playing Olunga in the first 11 because he traveled overnight from Japan. But he could come on as a second-half substitute.”

The match will be played at the 18,000-seater Stade Robert-Robin in Paris from 9pm.