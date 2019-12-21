Why Ivorian forward Gislein Yikpe dumped Gor Mahia after only five months

Gor Mahia has taken a Sh3 million loss on forward Gislein Yikpe Gnamian, after the Ivorian elected to dump the club five months into his two year contract.

Yikpe, who joined Gor in July from Sporting Club Gagnoa of Ivory Coast, is currently in Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam and on the verge of joining Young Africans.

The player is said to have taken advantage of the club’s financial crisis to quit.

He says he has not received his Sh260,000 salary for the past three months.

Football laws allow a player who has not been paid his monthly dues for 60 days to quit, but he should issue a 15-day notice in writing to the club management.

Gor paid Yikpe a Sh2.7 million signing fee to join the club, an investment that was at least expected to last two years.

The club, however, hoped to make more money by selling Yikpe as they did with the Sh15 million sale of Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge to Angolan giants Petro Atletico last season.

Now he’s gone, for free.

