Why Hertha Berlin have cooled interest in Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama’s move to Hertha Berlin has stalled with reports that the German club have decided to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Despite the appointment of coach Jose Mourinho at Tottenham in place of Mauricio Pochettino this season, Wanyama has still struggled for playing time at his club in the past two seasons amid concerns over the his health and fitness.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported last week that Hertha manager Jurgen Klinsman was keen on signing Wanyama to bolster his midfield.

But the situation has changed in the past few hours with Klinsman prioritising Swiss ace Xhaka, whose agent reported on Boxing Day his client has agreed on terms with the German club ahead of a potential transfer.

LACKLUSTER PERFORMANCE

Xhaka is out of favour with Arsenal fans and has been booed for lackluster performance at the Emirates Stadium.

“Look, I will say it frankly and honestly, we are in agreement with Hertha Berlin and would like to go to Berlin. We have told Arsenal boss Raul Sanllehi and sporting director Edu Gasper as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta,” said Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera.

Xhaka and Wanyama play in the same position and there is little chance the German club will sign both players in the January transfer window.

Wanyama has made just four appearances for Spurs this season and his late substitute in last week’s defeat to Bayern Munich was his first outing since late September.

He has also been linked with moves to Belgium, Italy, and China.