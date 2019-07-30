Why Gor Mahia fans may have just seen the last of coach Hassan Oktay

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has cast his future at the club in doubt after requesting for a sabbatical just 10 days before the start of the Kenyan Premier League season.

The Cypriot coach has told Nairobi News has been offered permission by chairman Ambrose Rachier to travel to England to ‘sort’ some domestic challenges.

REPLACEMENT

Meanwhile, the Kenyan champions have moved to replace Oktay, atleast in the interim, with assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.

He will be assisted in managing the first team affairs by ex-Kenya international Dennis Oliech.

The duo is likely to be in charge when K’Ogalo face Burundian champions Aigle Noir in Ngozi in the first leg match of the lucrative Caf Africa Champions League on August 10, as Oktay confirmed he isn’t sure of his return date.

PAY DISPUTE

“Listen, I am in a situation where I cannot predict what will happen next. I will have to see what happens at home, and then talk to my club chairman, I need to clear my head too, have a break,” Oktay explained.

Nairobi News however understands that although the 45-year-old coach indeed has some personal problems back at home, his decision to leave might have caused by some challenges behind the scenes, including a pay dispute, and having no say over the transfer of players inside and out of the club.