Western Stima schoolboy gets coach’s blessings to seek greener pastures

Western Stima coach Salim Babu says he will not stand in the way of his sensational teenage striker Benson Omala who is believed to have attracted interest from top Kenyan Premier League clubs.

Babu acknowledged that the Omala’s future is bright and as a coach he feels happy if his players grow and are signed by big clubs in and out of the country.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT

The Form Four student at Kisumu Day High School striker has been instrumental in winning matches for Western Stima this season and had so far bagged eight goals in the campaign before the league was indefinitely suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love the best for my players and feel good if the job they do on the pitch is recognised and appreciated. Personally, I have heard that he is on his way out and we may not have him next season,” Babu said.

“If it turns out that way during the transfer window, then I can’t prevent such a move but to wish him well. He is a young talented player who has a bright future,”he added.

Pressed by Nairobi News to reveal Omala’s probable next destination, Babu said he has not received any formal request for the teenager from any club.

“There has been news all over of his imminent move but I think it will be clear once the transfer window opens. I have even asked him if he has been approached by any team at his personal level but he told me no club has contacted him. He is just concentrating on his studies for this year’s KCSE exams at the moment,” Babu said.

GOAL POACHER

However, the 17-year-old’s stellar performance this season has earned him praise from the fans of Gor Mahia, who have singled out the former Football Kenya Federation Division Two side Manyatta United goal poacher, as one of the players K’Ogalo should sign to reinforce its attack next season.

The Western Stima wonderkid entered the history books in January as the youngest player to have ever won the KPL Player of the Month Award, when he was crowned the best for the month of December, 2019.

Apart from being a regular starter in Western Stima’s matches, Omala also became the first Stima player to ever score a hat-trick in a league match when the power men beat Zoo Kericho 4-1 on December 11, 2019.

Western Stima lies seventh on the KPL log with 36 points after 23 rounds of matches.

The club Chairman Laban Jobita has supported FKF’s decision to end the league prematurely due to coronavirus pandemic and declare Gor Mahia the champions.