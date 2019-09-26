Wenger drops hint of his desire to land ‘dream’ job at stuttering Man United

Weeks after dismissing Manchester United’s title chances this season, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has appeared to put himself in the running to become the club’s next manager.

The Frenchman reportedly told beIN Sports the Man United job is a ‘dream’ for any manager and that with four other signings, the club is capable of challenging again.

United have started the season poorly with only eight points from their first six matches as piles on current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United also struggled to beat Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Wenger has been out of work since stepping down as Arsenal manager in 2018 after more than two decades at the helm.

NOT MATURE ENOUGH

He currently does punditry for the several TV channels and only recently suggested in an interview that United players are not ‘mature enough’.

“When you see Man United, they are one of the examples where there is potential there. But they have not found a collective way. Maybe these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like Man United, altogether. That is the question mark now,” he said.

United are currently eighth on the 20-team English Premier League standings after six rounds of matches.