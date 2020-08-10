Weekend of mixed fortunes for Kenyan players abroad

Kenyan international defender Joseph Okumu with his team mates at Elfsborg during a Swedish league match against Ostersunds FK at the weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan international defender Joseph Okumu with his team mates at Elfsborg during a Swedish league match against Ostersunds FK at the weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY





Kenyan international Joseph Okumu played the entire game as IF Elfsborg beat Ostersunds FK by a solitary goal in a Swedish top-tier match played at the Jamkraft Arena on Sunday.

Jesper Karlsson scored the winning goal in the 50th minute. Elfsborg is now second on the log with 27 points having played 14 matches.

Up next for Okumu and his team mates s a home game against 14th-placed Falkenberg on Thursday evening.

Okumu’s compatriot Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma’s AIK’s poor form continued with a 3-1 loss to Mjallby in another Swedish top league game played on Sunday at the Strandsvallen Stadium. However, the diminutive Harambee Stars defender didn’t feature in.

Ouma only recently resumed training after recovering from a bad foot injury that required reconstructive surgery.

Trying to make it 100% by making the leg get used to running ,it shall be well pic.twitter.com/kqAYJQUACh — Erick Marcelo Ouma (@marcelo_ouma) August 10, 2020

Still in Sweden, former Bandari midfielder Anthony Wambani scored a goal as Vasalund IF thrashed Team Thoren 4-1 at the Umea Energi Arena on Sunday in a third-tier league match.

Former Kariobangi Sharks forward Ovella Ochieng, who also plays for Vasalunds, was not part of the match day squad. Vasalund now top the standings with 24 points having played 10 matches.

Elsewhere in South Korea, Rashid Mahazi featured as Incheon United lost 2-0 to Seongnam in a K League 1 match played at the Sungui Arena Park on Sunday.

Sangho Na grabbed a brace for Seongnam, who are now sixth on the 12-team league with 17 points from 15 matches, while Incheon are bottom of the standings with just five points having played the same number of matches.

Mahazi, who is born to an Australian mother and a Kenyan father, moved to Incheon United from Australian side Western Sidney in 2019.