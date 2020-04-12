We have let Gor Mahia players down – Official

Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo said she would understand if the players tear up their contracts with the club owing to the well-documented financial constraints.

Just like many other teams in the country, K’Ogalo is in deep financial distress.

The Kenyan champions have failed to pay the players for several months since the departure of sponsors SportPesa after government reigned in on betting companies.

Bolo said the indefinite suspension of football activities in the country owing to the coronavirus has further denied the team revenue generated from gate collections.

“It is within their (players) right to leave because as management we have been unable to meet our end of the bargain. It is however not our making. We have not run away from them, but it’s the situation that has dictated matters,” she told the Standard Sports.

Gor Mahia currently tops the suspended league standings with 54 points from 23 matches, but four senior players recently told the media they would quit in June.

“Right now, the clubs are generating nothing but even before Covid-19, most of the clubs were struggling to sustain themselves and pay players’ salaries,” Bolo added.