We don’t need your help to win KPL title, Gor Mahia fans tell Nick Mwendwa

Gor Mahia fans have told Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa to forget their support even after he ‘handed’ them the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League title via Twitter.

KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda has however rubbished Mwendwa’s coronation of K’Ogalo saying the league stands suspended indefinitely.

Through the club’s social media platforms, the fans told off Mwendwa adding that declaring Gor champions wouldn’t endear him to them.

They told the FKF supremo that even without his declaration, Mighty K’Ogalo would still have won the league for a record fourth time.

“Mwendwa wants support from Gor Mahia fans. I can’t celebrate what has been given to us by a traitor who is using our club to cling on FKF leadership. We had to win the league even if it was to be given out by KPL,” said a fan Collins Ochieng’.

Another wondered why the FKF President was not present when Gor Mahia was being handed the KPL trophy last season at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.

NO FAVOURS

“He is now shouting and thinking we will shower him with praises blindly. Where was he when we were being handed last seasons trophy? His ratings has not improved in Gor Mahia family,” one Juma Otieno said.

Others called on Mwendwa to pay K’Ogalo Sh4 million award for winning the title last season and another Sh4 million for this season for them to support him.

“He does not run the league and he has not done us any favour. We can start considering if he pays us Sh8 million for last two season,” a certain Peter Otieno said.

The fans also blasted AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda who has promised to head to the Sport Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to challenge FKF decision.