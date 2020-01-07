Wazito’s heavyweight signings continue as Togolese defender pens two-year deal

Togolese defender Esouf Bourhana is the latest acquisition by Kenyan Premier League moneybags Wazito.

The centre-back was unveiled on Monday on a two-year contract after spending the past month in Nairobi on trial.

Bourhana will be drafted to the first-team as a replacement for Kenyan international Bernard Ochieng, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

“I’m happy to join an ambitious team like Wazito FC. The team has set high targets and I want to be part of this exciting project. I know that we have very good players in the team and I will have to work hard in training to be among the starters,” Bourhana said.

The defender moves to Wazito from Ethiopian giants Saint George SC where he worked alongside English coach Stewart Hall.

Besides Bourhana, Wazito has also raided AFC Leopards’ camp and signed midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and right-back Dennis Sikhayi.

Towering left-sided defender Dennis Ng’ang’a has also joined from KCB while the club is also said to be chasing a goalkeeper and defender.

STRUGGLING

Wazito is currently the best funded club in the Kenyan Premier League, thanks to an estimated Sh100 million injection to the club by billionaire owner Ricardo Badoer in the past 18 months.

A significant chunk of that amount has gone into hiring high profile players and coaches.

But the club still continues struggling to compete in the top-flight since gaining promotion in August.

Now managed by Hall and Frank Ouna, Wazito are currently placed 13th on the 18-team standings after winning only two of their 15 matches this season.

The mid-season transfer window ends on January 31.