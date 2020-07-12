Wazito to go for younger players after kicking out under-performing big names

Wazito tycoon owner Ricardo Badoer has announced that the club has changed its transfer strategy and will be going for young talented players during this transfer window.

Badoer says he will no longer go for the big names as it were during the last transfer window but younger players who can propel the team to meet its target of bagging its maiden Kenyan Premier League title.

HUNGRY PLAYERS

“The plan is different now. We are looking to sign some good emerging players from other teams, these are young hungry players. We want players who want to play football for Wazito,” Badoer said on the club’s website.

“We are not going to sign high profile players this time around. There’s no point in signing big names that won’t deliver,” he added.

This comes after Wazito released 12 players last week citing under performance and the harsh effects of the deadly coronavirus.

Some of those released were players who made a name before joining the money bags more so during the January transfer window.

AXED PLAYERS

Among the dropped players are Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome and goalkeepers Steve Njung’e and Kevin Omondi.

Non-Kenyan players Augustine Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issioffu Bourahana and Paul Acquah were also axed while veteran striker Paul Kiongera left the club after negotiation to extend his contract which had ended in June hit a dead end.

British coach Stewart Hall also left the club on mutual consent after helping the club survive relegation.

Wazito are placed 13 on the KPL standings with 20 points after 23 rounds of matches as the league remains suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.