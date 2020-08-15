Wazito poach Mathare United midfielder





Financial heavyweights Wazito have announced the signing of Mathare United midfielder Kevin Kimani.

The midfield maestro was unveiled on Saturday and becomes the third signing for the moneybags this week.

So far, the Fred Ambani-coached side has unveiled former AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu and Onjiko Boys’ High alumnus Mark Otieno who joined from Leeds United which participates in the Super 8 Division One League.

Locally, Kimani has turned out for KCB, Tusker FC, Sofapaka and Mathare United. He has had professional stints in Belgium, Greece, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. He is a full Kenyan international.

The Kenyan international was elated to join Wazito promising to steer the club to success.

“I was supposed to join the team earlier because it was an anticipated move from a while back and finally it has happened. I am happy to be here. I am here to improve the team in my own way and I am looking forward to working with my new teammates to move the team forward,” he said.

“To the fans, they should expect goals and assists from me because that is what I do best,” he added.

Coach Ambani was also happy to have acquired the services of the former Anthony Boys High School alumnus.

“When you have a young team, you need to throw in some experience and leadership in there. When you have Kim at the club it is a big boost because he is a natural leader who the younger players will definitely look up to,” he said.

“He has performed well in all teams that he has played for and when young players see such a character in the team it motivates them. He is also a top professional.”

Wazito are bolstering their squad as they aim for their maiden Kenyan Premier League title next season.