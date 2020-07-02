Wazito midfielder Oswe eager to do better next season

Wazito FC midfielder David Oswe is hoping to play more regularly for the club when 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season kicks off.

Oswe was an important and regular player for Wazito as they fought for promotion back to the KPL, but has been used sparingly this season with the club having an array of stars in midfield.

REJUVENATED

He says has been using the long break in the season occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic period to work on himself and believes he will come back much rejuvenated and fight for his place in the team ahead of next season.

“I normally do morning runs and mix it up with agility, speed and strength training throughout the week. I have more time to train now as we don’t train as a team due to government directives,” he said in an interview posted in the club’s YouTube channel,

“I hope to come strongly and play more games. We had started getting better as a team before coronavirus halted the league but it is what it is and my hope is we will even do better once the new season kicks off,” he added.

WORK SMARTER

Oswe says he has learned a lot this season that had to be ended midway by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We started badly but got better as the season progressed and that taught me that I should not give up no matter what I face in life. I have to work smarter since football is the only career I have and depend on at the moment,” he said.

At the same time, Oswe urged Kenyans to be very cautious and follow government directives aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.