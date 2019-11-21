Wazito head coach Medo sacked barely a month into the job

Wazito coach Medo Melis has been fired barely a month into the job, and a week after he publicly blasted his own players on live TV.

The confirmed this development when Nairobi News contacted him on Thursday. Medo also confirmed that he is ‘happy’ with the decision.

“It is true (I have been sacked) and I’m happy with the decision. I think at the moment that is the best thing for both parties,” Medo said.

Medo’s sacking comes after the team surprisingly lost 2-0 to basement side Kisumu All Stars, leading the club owner Ricardo Badoer to suggest that even a ‘blind donkey’ could see that the team is in a crisis.

Medo is said to have lost control of the dressing room after he threatened to sack his players following that 2-1 loss to Sofapaka in a league match at Narok Stadium.

“All of them (defenders) all of them must go, including the keepers. You cannot be a goalkeeper without talking, you cannot be a bus driver without the steering wheel, all of them will have to go,” Medo fumed on Madgoat TV.

Wazito will face Kariobangi Sharks in the next league match.