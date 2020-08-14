Wazito FC signs Onjiko High School alumnus





Moneybags Wazito FC have signed former Onjiko High School striker Mark Otieno from Leeds United which participates in the Super 8 Division One League.

Otieno signing comes just a day after the Ricardo Badoer-owned side acquired the services of AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Mark Otieno from Leads United. Otieno is primarily a left-back but he can play across all positions at back. He will compete with our first-choice left-sided defender, Dennis Ng’ang’a for the Left-back berth,” said a statement from the club.

The Onjiko High School alumnus was also elated with the move to Wazito FC.

“It is a good move for me because it will help me to improve as a player, I am very happy to be here. My goal is to help the team and keep growing as a player, ” he said.

On his part, coach Fred Ambani said the club monitored the youngster closely before deciding to sign him.

“He is a good young player. We watched him closely in the lower leagues and we were impressed with his quality. I am happy to have him in the team,” Ambani said.

“His versatility is also another important aspect his game because sometimes you can miss one or two defenders through suspension or injuries but when you have a player who can comfortably play in any position that’s a big plus for the team.”

Wazito have also signed Fidel Origa from Western Stima and Boniface Omondi and Peter Odhiambo from reigning KPL champions Gor Mahia.