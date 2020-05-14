Wazito FC reaches out to seven children homes in Nairobi with food donations

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito FC on Wednesday donated foodstuffs to seven children homes within Nairobi in an effort to cushion them from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations also included sanitization products and were distributed in children homes in Mathare, Embakasi, Langata, Ruiru, Kangemi, Valley Road and Kasarani.

Team CEO Dennis Gicheru urged other corporate entities to join in and help the less fortunate during these difficult times.

“As a club, we decided to stand with one of the vulnerable groups in society. During such times, children in orphanages and children’s homes tend to be forgotten and after consultations, we made a decision to help make the situation better for them during this period by donating foodstuffs and other sanitization products, equipment among other things,” Gicheru said.

IMPACT LIVES

“We have a corporate social responsibility that goes beyond playing football in the stadia. We want to impact lives and make society a better place to live in, we will definitely do more to impact lives for our people. I urge other well-wishers to show empathy to the needy during this difficult period, be a brother’s keeper,” he added

The children were shown how to wash their hands properly as a way of protecting themselves from the deadly coronavirus and also received pep talks from the players and staff of the club.

“I urge everyone to exercise discipline, sanitize keep a social distance. They should not endanger their lives in any way, together we shall defeat coronavirus,” the CEO said.