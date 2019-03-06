Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagSports

Wazito FC owner unleashes foul-mouthed tirade on team for 3-1 loss

By Nairobi News Reporter March 6th, 2019 1 min read

Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer unleashed an expletive-laden tirade at his players and technical bench after the team’s surprise 3-1 defeat to FC Talanta in a National Super League match.

In social media posts on Monday, Badoer accused his team of ‘lacking the balls’ to fight.

He even warned that the squad was ‘lucky enough’ because he was out of town.

“You guys should go to sleep. How you guys keep letting yourselves down I do not know. You do not have the heart or balls. You are lucky I am stuck in Dubai, as soon as I’m cleared I will be in Nairobi.”

Not even media personalities who tried to intervene were spared by the Dubai based tycoon who reportedly splashed out Sh8 million to acquire the club a few months ago.

The result leaves Wazito third on the second tier football league standings and with a fading chance of gaining direct promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

Besides spending millions to acquire the club, the businessman – who also owns a fifth division club in Spain – also spent reported Sh3 million to sign new players and has a Sh4 million monthly bill – including payment of salaries – to contend with.

He recently unveiled plans to build a stadium and purchase a bus for the side, which he has repeatedly said will dominate African football ‘soon’.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Diamond’s sibling speaks out on claims they’ve...

About the author

View all posts

Also read