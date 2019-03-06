Wazito FC owner unleashes foul-mouthed tirade on team for 3-1 loss





Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer unleashed an expletive-laden tirade at his players and technical bench after the team’s surprise 3-1 defeat to FC Talanta in a National Super League match.

In social media posts on Monday, Badoer accused his team of ‘lacking the balls’ to fight.

He even warned that the squad was ‘lucky enough’ because he was out of town.

“You guys should go to sleep. How you guys keep letting yourselves down I do not know. You do not have the heart or balls. You are lucky I am stuck in Dubai, as soon as I’m cleared I will be in Nairobi.”

Not even media personalities who tried to intervene were spared by the Dubai based tycoon who reportedly splashed out Sh8 million to acquire the club a few months ago.

I know football is serious business and investors want returns on their investment but I find this new "owner" of Wazito FC in the NSL offensive! #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/lX0Ani85bB — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 4, 2019

Stop this bullshit. She has no right to police wazito FC . Only players matter and they know me . Have You heared them say anything? — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) March 5, 2019

What?? Your kpl players do not get paid! Your national team do not get paid! Stop it now. You kenyans are smarter then this. Why do you make it sound like this lady saved sports??? On top of it she attacked me without reason — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) March 5, 2019

Right on, this carol lady did think I am some idiot born yesterday. Smart kenyans see why she attacked me without reason — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) March 5, 2019

The result leaves Wazito third on the second tier football league standings and with a fading chance of gaining direct promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

Besides spending millions to acquire the club, the businessman – who also owns a fifth division club in Spain – also spent reported Sh3 million to sign new players and has a Sh4 million monthly bill – including payment of salaries – to contend with.

He recently unveiled plans to build a stadium and purchase a bus for the side, which he has repeatedly said will dominate African football ‘soon’.

I promise , We will make Wazito african giant! Lets all get together and do not let people like carol devide us and take away our passion: — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) March 5, 2019

Our Home Jersey and third jersey all done. Offcourse all made in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/mwUxH9NxME — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) January 30, 2019

We had good times at @IsuzuKenya with Joseph Kanyi choosing the Bus for @wazitofc . We will make sure the team gets brand new wazito branded Bus within couple of months pic.twitter.com/xuO7m8d5xf — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) February 5, 2019