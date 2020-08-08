Wazito FC appoints Babu as assistant coach

Western Stima coach Salim Babu when he received December 2019 KPL Coach of the Month Award in Kisumu. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Western Stima coach Salim Babu has officially joined money bags Wazito as an assistant coach.

The youthful tactician contract ended with the powermen on July 4 and he had initially revealed that he had been negotiating with Wazito.

The club on Saturday, through its social media pages, announced the appointment of Babu who will assist coach Fred Ambani in ensuring that the club competes competitively against other teams in Kenyan Premier League and other domestic competitions.

The club also officially confirmed Ambani as its new coach. Ambani has been holding the position since the exit of Stewart Hall in June.

“Joining Wazito is a great opportunity because I am joining a team with big ambitions and I want to be successful here. My role is that of an assistant coach and my duty is to help the head coach, that is what I will stick to,” said Babu.

“Fred (Ambani) has been my friend for many years, we played together and even as coaches we have been exchanging notes frequently, when he asked me to join him it was an easy decision to make. I believe together we will move this team forward.”

The club CEO Dennis Gicheru confirmed the appointments and promised them all the necessary support they require to make the team successful.

“We gave him a free hand to choose his assistant and he settled on Babu who is equally a very experienced coach with a good track record. We will give them all the support they require to bring success to the team,” he said.

Babu replaced Paul Ogai as Western Stima coach in April last year from National Super League side Migori Youth.

He began his coaching career at Sony Sugar where he started out as an assistant coach after hanging his boots. He was later elevated to the position of head coach.

This season, he led Stima to the seventh position in the Kenyan Premier League table before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also won two Kenyan Premier League coach of the month awards, one less than Gor Mahia’s Steven Pollack who bagged three.