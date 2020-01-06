Wazito defender sends cash token to broke former teammates at Leopards

Wazito defender Dennis Sikhayi has sent a Sh30,000 token to his former teammates at AFC Leopards.

The former Western Stima player dumped Ingwe on New Year’s Day after his contract expired, thus bringing down the curtains on a two-year stint at the club.

The Kenya international elected to join moneybags Wazito on a two-year contract where he reportedly received about Sh500,000 as signing bonus.

But before he could exit the club’s WhatsApp group, Sikhayi sent out an emotional message in which he thanked his former teammates and friends for supporting him during his career.

“Thanks for everything. Keep working hard and all the best,” Sikhayi wrote.

He then sent out Sh30,000 to his former teammates via captain Robinson Kamura.

Leopards are in financial crisis and the management has so far failed to pay its players for the past five months, leading to an exodus of players and coach Casa Mbungo.