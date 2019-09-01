Wazito coach Fred Ambani ties the knot

Wazito FC coach Fred Ambani was missing in action at the dugout on Saturday during his team’s opening match of the Kenyan Premier League’s 2019/2020 season because he was exchanging wedding vows with the love of his life.

Nairobi News understands the normally shy coach, who is an elder sibling to AFC Leopards youth coach Boniface Ambani, finally said ‘I do’ to his spouse Agnes in a purple-themed event attended by close friends and relatives, including Wazito owner and business mogul Ricardo Badoer.

Both Boniface and Fred are former Kenya internationals and respected coaches.

The two bothers represented AFC Leopards and the national football team with great success during their playing days.

In Ambani’s absence, the team’s technical director Stanley Okumbi took charge as the team rallied to settle for a 1-1 draw with visiting Nzoia Sugar at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Ambani is expected back at the dugout when Wazito travel to face Western Stima in Kisumu in their next fixture next weekend.