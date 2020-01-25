Watch Rugby Sevens team dance better than you

It seems that the Kenya Rugby Sevens team talents are not only on the pitch but they can also bust a move like Jagger on the dance floor.

The team, led by their star player Collins Injera, jammed to singer Nadia Mukami’s song titled “Maombi”.

All dressed in black pants and t-shirts the team showed good coordination and choreography. The dance they said was a motivation to their upcoming tournament in Hamilton Sevens.

“Dance is a conversation between body and soul and there’s no better place to express ourselves than in Hamilton,” wrote Kenya Sevens Rugby on Facebook.

Kenya Sevens were dumped out of the running for a place in the new cut-throat version of the World Rugby Sevens series in Hamilton on Saturday.

Kenya lost 24-19 to England in their opening match before they settled for a 12-12 draw with japan in their second tie early Saturday.

UNDERWEAR

Last year in December, the Sevens team posted a picture of the players in their underwear bearing the colours of the Kenyan flag.

Here is what Kenyans online had to say:

“That’s a good one,, @AndrewAmonde ,,,,, you still got two left feet after all these years!!! Hehehehe . Proud of you guys,” said Ken Midigo.

“kesho we need the same energy….!!all the best team,” wrote Winnie Williams. “We will be there tomorrow @Fmg stadium to cheer you on,” commented Mercy Kiremu.

“These guys supports kenyan music….their dance trainer is so good,” stated Maureen Muthoni. “Guy at the centre is killing it,” said Lynn Nyangi.

“I had never seen bouncers dancing,” remarked Kanya Simon. “Back line hahaha watu wako so heavy,” said Paul Polosi.